Channing Capital Management Boosted Its Bank Of America (BAC) Holding by $2.28 Million; Lodestar Investment Counsel Upped Its Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $1.30 Million as Stock Price Rose

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 12,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 96,128 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.93M, up from 83,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 4.26M shares traded or 32.24% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA-‘ On Jefferson Cnty FireProtDist #1, WA B; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 78,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 228,644 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.63M, up from 149,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 48.45M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 29/03/2018 – MOVES-Merrill Lynch hires former FINRA top cop Susan Axelrod; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FEB. CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.78% :3481126Z US; 14/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 30/04/2018 – BofA’s Gun Dilemma Is Just the Start as Activist Pressure Mounts; 02/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: GROWTH PROSPECTS BIGGER IN BROKERAGE VS DERIVATIVES; 16/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of March 16 (Table)

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Doubling Down On Bank Of America Dividends For 14% To 18% Yields – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “BofA agrees to pay $4.2M in discrimination probe – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Bank of America, Axos Financial, and Bank of New York Mellon Fell More Than 10% in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 19,325 shares to 402,056 shares, valued at $42.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings (NYSE:BAH) by 899,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,283 shares, and cut its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Koshinski Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Private Asset owns 728,413 shares or 3.6% of their US portfolio. Factory Mutual Insur has 1.17% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3.36M shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Incorporated has 728,609 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Putnam Investments Lc holds 1.62% or 25.14 million shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0.69% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv invested in 58,032 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Maryland Mgmt invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.38% or 82,575 shares. Centurylink Invest Mgmt Company accumulated 111,839 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Gabalex Cap Management has invested 5.67% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Amica Retiree Medical stated it has 0.91% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Spirit Of America Management Corporation New York invested 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested in 2.01% or 158,000 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.21% or 52,924 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kistler invested in 2,215 shares or 0.09% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.19% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bank Of Hawaii has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cullinan Assoc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 112,209 shares. Heritage reported 0.59% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Perkins Coie Trust Com stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Com Dc has 0.13% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 15,146 shares. D E Shaw And Company holds 0.01% or 41,154 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct stated it has 1,979 shares. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 4,510 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt owns 76,547 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). S R Schill Assoc invested in 21.11% or 330,493 shares. Moreover, Gradient Invests Ltd Liability has 0.51% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Atlantic Union Bankshares has invested 0.42% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $973.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,298 shares to 325,273 shares, valued at $27.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,775 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).