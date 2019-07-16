ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) EPS Estimated At $-0.08; Scopus Asset Management LP Raised By $14.82 Million Its United Rentals (Put) (URI) Holding

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased United Rentals Inc (Put) (URI) stake by 433.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scopus Asset Management Lp acquired 130,000 shares as United Rentals Inc (Put) (URI)’s stock declined 2.63%. The Scopus Asset Management Lp holds 160,000 shares with $18.28M value, up from 30,000 last quarter. United Rentals Inc (Put) now has $10.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $134.74. About 797,355 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference

Analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) to report $-0.08 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $-0.1 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 69,499 shares traded. ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) has declined 33.29% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOM News: 10/05/2018 – ChannelAdvisor Sees FY18 Rev $129.5M-$131.5M; 10/05/2018 – ChannelAdvisor 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 07/03/2018 ChannelAdvisor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis; 10/05/2018 – ChannelAdvisor Sees 2Q Rev $31.2M-$31.6M; 10/05/2018 – ChannelAdvisor 1Q Rev $31.4M; 19/04/2018 – ChannelAdvisor Partners with Pitney Bowes to Power New Shipping Management Suite; 21/04/2018 – DJ Channeladvisor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECOM); 19/04/2018 – ChannelAdvisor Sees 1Q Rev $31.2M; 13/03/2018 – Payoneer Announced as Diamond Sponsor of Catalyst Europe 2018; 12/04/2018 – ChannelAdvisor to Webcast Analyst and Investor Meeting on April 19, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 28,765 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 370 shares. Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.02% or 30,047 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Sei Communications has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Ameriprise stated it has 82,714 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Waddell & Reed Finance has invested 0.15% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 108,351 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.15% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 115,107 shares. United Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Co has 37,853 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) LP holds 0.29% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 85,000 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2,875 shares. Amer Group Inc Inc has 0.81% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 80,000 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp owns 225,410 shares.

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased Deere & Co (Call) (NYSE:DE) stake by 50,000 shares to 100,000 valued at $15.98M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:HON) stake by 49,368 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Waste Connections Inc was reduced too.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $259.61 million. The Company’s solutions enable its retailer and branded maker clients to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects clients to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects clients to compare shopping Websites that allow clients to advertise products on search engines.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $631,316 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider WINGO M SCOT sold $631,316.