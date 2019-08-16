ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

As Application Software businesses, ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor Corporation 11 1.88 N/A -0.25 0.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 211 19.55 N/A 1.92 137.07

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ChannelAdvisor Corporation and The Trade Desk Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.7% -4.9% The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 9.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ChannelAdvisor Corporation is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival The Trade Desk Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. ChannelAdvisor Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Trade Desk Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ChannelAdvisor Corporation and The Trade Desk Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 1 1 4 2.67

The Trade Desk Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $221.43 average price target and a -9.07% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ChannelAdvisor Corporation and The Trade Desk Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.2% and 82.1% respectively. ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 6.2%. Competitively, 1% are The Trade Desk Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56% The Trade Desk Inc. 6.01% 12.64% 19.03% 88.01% 206.32% 126.87%

For the past year ChannelAdvisor Corporation had bearish trend while The Trade Desk Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.