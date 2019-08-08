ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM)’s Financial Results Comparing With RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Since ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor Corporation 11 1.82 N/A -0.25 0.00 RingCentral Inc. 112 15.21 N/A -0.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ChannelAdvisor Corporation and RingCentral Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ChannelAdvisor Corporation and RingCentral Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.7% -4.9% RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -3.4%

Risk and Volatility

ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s 0.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 79.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, RingCentral Inc. has beta of 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ChannelAdvisor Corporation is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival RingCentral Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. RingCentral Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ChannelAdvisor Corporation and RingCentral Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 RingCentral Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

Meanwhile, RingCentral Inc.’s average price target is $131, while its potential downside is -3.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ChannelAdvisor Corporation and RingCentral Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 6.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation shares. Competitively, RingCentral Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56% RingCentral Inc. 13.64% 22.57% 23.6% 58.97% 92.38% 72.22%

For the past year ChannelAdvisor Corporation had bearish trend while RingCentral Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

RingCentral Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.