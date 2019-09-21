ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL)

We are comparing ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) and Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor Corporation 10 2.08 N/A -0.25 0.00 Pivotal Software Inc. 16 5.70 N/A -0.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Pivotal Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.7% -4.9% Pivotal Software Inc. 0.00% -11.2% -7.9%

Liquidity

ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pivotal Software Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Pivotal Software Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Pivotal Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Pivotal Software Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Pivotal Software Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15.33 consensus target price and a 3.16% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.8% of Pivotal Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% are ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.1% are Pivotal Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56% Pivotal Software Inc. -4.05% -10.57% -55.91% -48.81% -58% -42.02%

For the past year ChannelAdvisor Corporation has stronger performance than Pivotal Software Inc.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.