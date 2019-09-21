ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor Corporation 10 2.08 N/A -0.25 0.00 Phunware Inc. 9 3.29 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Phunware Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Phunware Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.7% -4.9% Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ChannelAdvisor Corporation is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Phunware Inc. is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. ChannelAdvisor Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Phunware Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.3% of Phunware Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Phunware Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56% Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01%

For the past year ChannelAdvisor Corporation has stronger performance than Phunware Inc.

Summary

Phunware Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.