ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

As Application Software businesses, ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor Corporation 11 1.93 N/A -0.28 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 23 6.87 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Dropbox Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Dropbox Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -83.4% -32.3%

Liquidity

ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Dropbox Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. ChannelAdvisor Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dropbox Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Dropbox Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Dropbox Inc.’s potential upside is 35.25% and its consensus target price is $33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Dropbox Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 56.4% respectively. ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6.2%. Competitively, Dropbox Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChannelAdvisor Corporation -15.25% -17.38% -18% -12.61% -33.29% -13.3% Dropbox Inc. -3.63% 2.98% -10.37% -10.72% -23.87% 11.65%

For the past year ChannelAdvisor Corporation has -13.3% weaker performance while Dropbox Inc. has 11.65% stronger performance.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.