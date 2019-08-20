ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM)’s Financial Results Comparing With CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) and CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor Corporation 11 1.90 N/A -0.25 0.00 CounterPath Corporation 2 0.70 N/A -0.84 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.7% -4.9% CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -98.6% -42.9%

Risk and Volatility

ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s current beta is 0.21 and it happens to be 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CounterPath Corporation’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

ChannelAdvisor Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, CounterPath Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CounterPath Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ChannelAdvisor Corporation and CounterPath Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 84.2% and 5.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of CounterPath Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56% CounterPath Corporation 1.17% 2.55% -18.95% 6.91% -39.94% 25.8%

For the past year ChannelAdvisor Corporation had bearish trend while CounterPath Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors ChannelAdvisor Corporation beats CounterPath Corporation.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.