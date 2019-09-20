ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

As Application Software companies, ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor Corporation 10 2.07 N/A -0.25 0.00 Aware Inc. 3 4.05 N/A 0.09 31.44

Table 1 demonstrates ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Aware Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Aware Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.7% -4.9% Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3%

Risk & Volatility

ChannelAdvisor Corporation has a 0.21 beta, while its volatility is 79.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Aware Inc. on the other hand, has -0.23 beta which makes it 123.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ChannelAdvisor Corporation is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Aware Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.7 while its Quick Ratio is 14.7. Aware Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 32.3% of Aware Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% are ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Aware Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56% Aware Inc. -9.87% -14.76% -14.76% -21.55% -29.25% -21.61%

For the past year ChannelAdvisor Corporation was less bearish than Aware Inc.

Summary

Aware Inc. beats ChannelAdvisor Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.