ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) and Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Contrasting side by side

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) and Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor Corporation 11 1.92 N/A -0.25 0.00 Veritone Inc. 7 2.77 N/A -3.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Veritone Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.7% -4.9% Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ChannelAdvisor Corporation are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Veritone Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. ChannelAdvisor Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Veritone Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Veritone Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Veritone Inc.’s average target price is $10, while its potential upside is 111.42%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.4% of Veritone Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Veritone Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56% Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63%

For the past year ChannelAdvisor Corporation has -19.56% weaker performance while Veritone Inc. has 82.63% stronger performance.

Summary

ChannelAdvisor Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Veritone Inc.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.