ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Comparison side by side

Since ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor Corporation 11 2.04 N/A -0.25 0.00 My Size Inc. 1 561.81 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ChannelAdvisor Corporation and My Size Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.7% -4.9% My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of My Size Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% are ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56% My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82%

For the past year ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than My Size Inc.

Summary

My Size Inc. beats ChannelAdvisor Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.