ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) and Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Contrasting side by side

Both ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) and Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor Corporation 11 1.84 N/A -0.25 0.00 Model N Inc. 18 4.84 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.7% -4.9% Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.21 beta means ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s volatility is 79.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Model N Inc.’s 0.56 beta is the reason why it is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ChannelAdvisor Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Model N Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Model N Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Model N Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Model N Inc. is $23, which is potential 5.50% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Model N Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.2% and 79.7% respectively. About 6.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Model N Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56% Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23%

For the past year ChannelAdvisor Corporation had bearish trend while Model N Inc. had bullish trend.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.