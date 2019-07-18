ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor Corporation 11 1.99 N/A -0.28 0.00 Mimecast Limited 45 8.84 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Mimecast Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Mimecast Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Mimecast Limited 0.00% -8.7% -2.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.19 shows that ChannelAdvisor Corporation is 81.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Mimecast Limited’s 9.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChannelAdvisor Corporation are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Mimecast Limited has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mimecast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Mimecast Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Mimecast Limited 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Mimecast Limited is $58, which is potential 18.93% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.5% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation shares and 68.1% of Mimecast Limited shares. ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 6.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.3% of Mimecast Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChannelAdvisor Corporation -15.25% -17.38% -18% -12.61% -33.29% -13.3% Mimecast Limited -9.02% -6.37% -5.92% 31.06% 14.76% 39.4%

For the past year ChannelAdvisor Corporation had bearish trend while Mimecast Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Mimecast Limited beats ChannelAdvisor Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.