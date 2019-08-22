ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand ChannelAdvisor Corporation has 6.2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have ChannelAdvisor Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.70% -4.90% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting ChannelAdvisor Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor Corporation N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for ChannelAdvisor Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.13 3.60 2.70

The potential upside of the rivals is 135.80%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ChannelAdvisor Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year ChannelAdvisor Corporation has -19.56% weaker performance while ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s competitors have 53.55% stronger performance.

Liquidity

ChannelAdvisor Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

ChannelAdvisor Corporation is 79.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.21. Competitively, ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s rivals are 18.59% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Dividends

ChannelAdvisor Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s competitors beat ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.