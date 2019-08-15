ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Comparison side by side

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor Corporation 11 1.88 N/A -0.25 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 50 9.21 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.7% -4.9% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ChannelAdvisor Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $52 consensus price target and a 3.13% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.2% and 79.9%. Insiders owned roughly 6.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57%

For the past year ChannelAdvisor Corporation had bearish trend while Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.