ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) and American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) and American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor Corporation 11 1.90 N/A -0.25 0.00 American Software Inc. 13 3.89 N/A 0.22 61.38

In table 1 we can see ChannelAdvisor Corporation and American Software Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ChannelAdvisor Corporation and American Software Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.7% -4.9% American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

ChannelAdvisor Corporation has a 0.21 beta, while its volatility is 79.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. American Software Inc.’s 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.6 beta.

Liquidity

ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor American Software Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. American Software Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ChannelAdvisor Corporation and American Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 American Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively American Software Inc. has a consensus price target of $13, with potential downside of -3.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ChannelAdvisor Corporation and American Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.2% and 99.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.6% of American Software Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56% American Software Inc. -0.45% -0.3% 2.07% 19.57% -9.2% 27.46%

For the past year ChannelAdvisor Corporation has -19.56% weaker performance while American Software Inc. has 27.46% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors American Software Inc. beats ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.