Changyou Com LTD (CYOU) Stock Value Rose While Sensato Investors Increased Its Stake; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Northeast Financial Consultants Decreased Position by $934,072

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 59.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 17,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,798 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $57.58. About 4.78M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Changyou Com Ltd (CYOU) by 65.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 74,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,271 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, up from 112,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Changyou Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 96,684 shares traded. Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) has risen 2.76% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CYOU News: 25/04/2018 – Changyou.com 1Q Rev $137.2M; 05/04/2018 – Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of $9.40 Per ADS; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O -QTRLY FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.25; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.30; 05/04/2018 Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS; 05/04/2018 – Sohu.com’s Majority-Owned Subsidiary Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD-QTRLY ONLINE GAME REVENUE WAS US$105 MLN, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 24% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND A DECREASE OF 4% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $357.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 131,272 shares to 78,282 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petrochina Co Ltd (NYSE:PTR) by 10,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,818 shares, and cut its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invests Limited Co holds 0.98% or 7.83M shares. The Massachusetts-based Btim has invested 1.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Stadion Money Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Tdam Usa has 1.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 362,457 shares. Creative Planning reported 669,556 shares. Cornerstone Capital invested in 3,784 shares. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division invested in 0.63% or 423,915 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 17,958 shares. Invest Of Virginia invested in 1.68% or 131,648 shares. 1.50M are held by British Columbia Investment Mgmt. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc accumulated 57,140 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 7,905 are held by Arbor Inv Advsr Ltd Co. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability holds 199,839 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 28,552 shares to 188,934 shares, valued at $19.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 6,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.19 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

