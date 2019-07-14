Changyou.com Limited (CYOU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) compete with each other in the Multimedia & Graphics Software sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Changyou.com Limited 17 1.05 N/A 1.57 12.59 Electronic Arts Inc. 95 5.56 N/A 3.33 29.04

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Electronic Arts Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Changyou.com Limited. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Changyou.com Limited’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Changyou.com Limited 0.00% 8.9% 4.7% Electronic Arts Inc. 0.00% 18.9% 11.4%

Risk & Volatility

Changyou.com Limited has a beta of 0.74 and its 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Electronic Arts Inc. has beta of 1.07 which is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Changyou.com Limited. Its rival Electronic Arts Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Electronic Arts Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Changyou.com Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Changyou.com Limited and Electronic Arts Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Changyou.com Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Electronic Arts Inc. 0 7 8 2.53

Meanwhile, Electronic Arts Inc.’s consensus target price is $107.75, while its potential upside is 16.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Changyou.com Limited and Electronic Arts Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.2% and 96.5% respectively. Changyou.com Limited’s share held by insiders are 82.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Electronic Arts Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Changyou.com Limited 1.96% 22.48% 4.01% 9.19% 2.76% 7.88% Electronic Arts Inc. 3.08% -1.1% -5.36% 8.86% -26.98% 22.63%

For the past year Changyou.com Limited has weaker performance than Electronic Arts Inc.

Summary

Electronic Arts Inc. beats Changyou.com Limited on 12 of the 11 factors.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices. The company also operates 17173.com Website, an information portal that provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other information services on online games to game players; and offers various software applications for PCs and mobile devices, as well as purchases pre-film cinema advertising slots to advertisers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 4.1 million total average monthly active accounts; and 1.4 million total active paying accounts. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties. The company markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution channels, as well as through retail channels, such as mass market retailers, electronics specialty stores, and game software specialty stores. Electronic Arts Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.