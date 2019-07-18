Changyou.com Limited (CYOU) Touches $8.85 Low on Jul, 18; Dish Network (DISH)’s Sentiment Is 0.99

Dish Network Corp (DISH) investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 140 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 141 reduced and sold their positions in Dish Network Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 295.77 million shares, up from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Dish Network Corp in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 99 Increased: 110 New Position: 30.

The stock of Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) reached all time low today, Jul, 18 and still has $8.05 target or 9.00% below today’s $8.85 share price. This indicates more downside for the $471.27 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $8.05 PT is reached, the company will be worth $42.41 million less. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 24,954 shares traded. Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) has risen 2.76% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.67% the S&P500.

Analysts await Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CYOU’s profit will be $20.24 million for 5.82 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Changyou.com Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.93% negative EPS growth.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $471.27 million. The firm operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others divisions. It has a 3.52 P/E ratio. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.68. About 534,906 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.39 million for 15.65 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

King Street Capital Management L.P. holds 21.23% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation for 13.90 million shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 130,555 shares or 2.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Capital Management Llc has 1.5% invested in the company for 12.47 million shares. The New Jersey-based Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. has invested 1.38% in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 3.02 million shares.

