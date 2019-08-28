Changyou.com Limited (CYOU) Touches $5.52 Low on Aug, 28; London Co Of Virginia Has Boosted Its Whirlpool (WHR) Position

The stock of Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) reached all time low today, Aug, 28 and still has $5.24 target or 5.00% below today’s $5.52 share price. This indicates more downside for the $293.94 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $5.24 PT is reached, the company will be worth $14.70M less. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.52. About 191,200 shares traded. Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) has risen 25.23% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.23% the S&P500.

London Co Of Virginia increased Whirlpool Corp (WHR) stake by 10.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. London Co Of Virginia acquired 15,344 shares as Whirlpool Corp (WHR)’s stock rose 4.09%. The London Co Of Virginia holds 166,512 shares with $22.13M value, up from 151,168 last quarter. Whirlpool Corp now has $8.64B valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $136.01. About 156,880 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Enhances Voice Capabilities With Google Home in Connected Appliances; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sets Dutch Auction Price Range of $150-$170 A Share; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Gets Lesson That Some Trump Tariffs Are Good, Some Not; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY Adj EPS $14.50-Adj EPS $15.50; 13/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Whirlpool of India Ltd; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL 1Q ONGOING EPS $2.81, EST. $2.97; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N SAYS COMPANY AGREES TO SELL EMBRACO BUSINESS FOR $1.08 BLN IN CASH; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $293.94 million. The firm operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others divisions. It has a 2.49 P/E ratio. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

More notable recent Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Changyou.com Limited (CYOU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Factors Make Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy in August – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Changyou Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whirlpool has $17800 highest and $15000 lowest target. $159.33’s average target is 17.15% above currents $136.01 stock price. Whirlpool had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, June 6. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. Longbow upgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) rating on Friday, May 10. Longbow has “Buy” rating and $17800 target.

London Co Of Virginia decreased Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 215,661 shares to 15,582 valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 34,567 shares and now owns 4.42 million shares. O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory owns 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 2,436 shares. The Kansas-based Kwmg Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.56% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc, a California-based fund reported 1,880 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 13,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stifel Finance owns 222,790 shares. 6,465 were accumulated by Citigroup. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited invested in 0.02% or 109,190 shares. Moreover, Peoples Services has 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.12% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Company invested in 1,573 shares. Utd Automobile Association has 0.03% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Creative Planning has 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Caprock Grp Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Price T Rowe Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 115,241 shares.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Whirlpool Won’t Make Your Portfolio Shine – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in August – Motley Fool” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.