Changyou.com Limited (CYOU) Reaches $9.20 52 Week Low; Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) Sentiment Is 1.14

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 16 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 14 sold and decreased positions in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund. The active investment managers in our database now own: 2.82 million shares, down from 2.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 8 Increased: 9 New Position: 7.

The stock of Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) hit a new 52-week low and has $8.65 target or 6.00% below today’s $9.20 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $495.50M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $8.65 price target is reached, the company will be worth $29.73M less. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 103,667 shares traded. Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) has risen 2.76% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CYOU News: 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Sohu.com’s Majority-Owned Subsidiary Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD-QTRLY ONLINE GAME REVENUE WAS US$105 MLN, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 24% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND A DECREASE OF 4% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.30; 05/04/2018 – Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of $9.40 Per ADS; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O -QTRLY FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.25; 25/04/2018 – Changyou.com 1Q Rev $137.2M; 05/04/2018 Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $495.50 million. The firm operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others divisions. It has a 3.66 P/E ratio. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Analysts await Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CYOU’s profit will be $20.47 million for 6.05 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Changyou.com Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.93% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 32,540 shares traded. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) has risen 4.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $366.06 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.