Changyou.com Limited (CYOU) Reaches $8.51 Low on Jul, 27; Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Covered By 2 Bulls

The stock of Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) reached all time low today, Jul, 27 and still has $8.17 target or 4.00% below today’s $8.51 share price. This indicates more downside for the $453.16M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $8.17 PT is reached, the company will be worth $18.13M less. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.51. About 201,484 shares traded. Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) has risen 2.76% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.67% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Stampscom (NASDAQ:STMP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Stampscom had 16 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) earned "Sell" rating by Roth Capital on Friday, February 22. The firm earned "Buy" rating on Friday, February 22 by Craig Hallum. Roth Capital maintained it with "Sell" rating and $3500 target in Thursday, May 9 report. The firm earned "Sell" rating on Friday, March 22 by Roth Capital. The rating was downgraded by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, May 9 to "Neutral". On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with "Buy". The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Monday, March 11 with "Buy". As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was downgraded by Craig Hallum.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $172,200 activity. Shares for $49,980 were bought by Habiger David C on Thursday, March 14. $222,180 worth of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) shares were sold by Khechfe Amine.

The stock increased 0.88% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 289,631 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 82.31% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.74% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 65 investors sold Stamps.com Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% stake. Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 145,354 shares stake. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has 32,476 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 219,507 shares. 11,100 were reported by Ellington Mngmt Gp Lc. Cornerstone Capital Incorporated holds 1.09% or 80,987 shares in its portfolio. Element Ltd holds 3,030 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 16,200 are owned by Lapides Asset Mgmt Lc. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 4,223 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 59,249 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Lc owns 3,629 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Scout Invs Inc invested in 22,909 shares.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $831.03 million. The firm offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. It has a 6.51 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Analysts await Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CYOU’s profit will be $20.24 million for 5.60 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Changyou.com Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.93% negative EPS growth.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $453.16 million. The firm operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others divisions. It has a 3.39 P/E ratio. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.