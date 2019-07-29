Changyou.com Limited (CYOU) Reaches $7.95 Low on Jul, 29; Jana Partners Lowered Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Holding

Jana Partners Llc decreased Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) stake by 49.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66 million shares as Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS)’s stock declined 1.02%. The Jana Partners Llc holds 2.74 million shares with $118.60 million value, down from 5.40M last quarter. Hd Supply Hldgs Inc now has $6.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 408,347 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C

The stock of Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) reached all time low today, Jul, 29 and still has $7.71 target or 3.00% below today’s $7.95 share price. This indicates more downside for the $423.34M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $7.71 PT is reached, the company will be worth $12.70 million less. The stock decreased 6.58% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $7.95. About 153,347 shares traded. Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) has risen 2.76% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Co Invest Adviser Ltd Co has 0.12% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Phocas Fincl has invested 0.05% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Citadel Lc stated it has 290,494 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Limited Partnership has 642,970 shares. Sei Commerce invested in 0.03% or 231,591 shares. Gam Holding Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 35,442 shares. Three Peaks Management Limited Liability Com has 99,952 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.23% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 3.25M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 104,773 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt LP accumulated 0% or 3,298 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank owns 31,436 shares. Howe Rusling accumulated 0% or 52 shares. Lpl Limited Liability has 23,688 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 846,046 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. HD Supply Holdings had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Wolfe Research on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. The stock of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by SunTrust. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.21M for 9.35 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Delcath Enhances Board of Directors With Appointment of Commercial Leader, John R. Sylvester – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Delcath Systems Announces $20 Million Private Placement – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Buy HD Supply (HDS) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 11, 2019 : HDS, HRB, CHS, JW.A – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $423.34 million. The firm operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others divisions. It has a 3.16 P/E ratio. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Analysts await Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) to report earnings on August, 5 before the open. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CYOU’s profit will be $20.24 million for 5.23 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Changyou.com Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.93% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These 3 Value Stocks Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Changyou.com to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 5, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “25 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Changyou.com Limited’s (NASDAQ:CYOU) 29% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Changyou.com Earnings: CYOU Stock Skyrockets After Q1 Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.