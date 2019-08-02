Changyou.com Limited (CYOU) Reaches $7.53 1 Year Low; Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Has 1.24 Sentiment

The stock of Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) hit a new 52-week low and has $7.08 target or 6.00% below today’s $7.53 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $400.98M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $7.08 price target is reached, the company will be worth $24.06M less. The stock decreased 4.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $7.53. About 159,414 shares traded. Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) has risen 25.23% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.23% the S&P500.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 261 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 210 sold and reduced positions in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 92.99 million shares, down from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 1 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 165 Increased: 188 New Position: 73.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $400.98 million. The firm operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others divisions. It has a 3 P/E ratio. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Analysts await Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) to report earnings on August, 5 before the open. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CYOU’s profit will be $20.24M for 4.95 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Changyou.com Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.93% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $128.11. About 601,117 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) has risen 12.40% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering

Ensemble Capital Management Llc holds 7.78% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for 509,568 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc Ca owns 171,333 shares or 3.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alta Capital Management Llc has 2.67% invested in the company for 436,821 shares. The Tennessee-based Southernsun Asset Management Llc has invested 2.65% in the stock. Hilton Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 187,710 shares.