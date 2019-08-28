Changyou.com Limited (CYOU) Reaches $5.52 1 Year Low; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Trimmed Its Borgwarner (BWA) Position

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased Borgwarner Inc (BWA) stake by 12.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 22,900 shares as Borgwarner Inc (BWA)’s stock declined 7.92%. The Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 155,545 shares with $5.97M value, down from 178,445 last quarter. Borgwarner Inc now has $6.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $31.66. About 358,086 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires

The stock of Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) hit a new 52-week low and has $5.24 target or 5.00% below today’s $5.52 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $293.94 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $5.24 price target is reached, the company will be worth $14.70M less. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.52. About 191,200 shares traded. Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) has risen 25.23% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CYOU News: 05/04/2018 – Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of $9.40 Per ADS; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD-QTRLY ONLINE GAME REVENUE WAS US$105 MLN, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 24% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND A DECREASE OF 4% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Changyou.com 1Q Rev $137.2M; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O -QTRLY FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.25; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.30; 05/04/2018 – Sohu.com’s Majority-Owned Subsidiary Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS; 05/04/2018 Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $293.94 million. The firm operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others divisions. It has a 2.49 P/E ratio. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Co, a Kansas-based fund reported 45 shares. Nomura Asset Limited invested in 0.02% or 52,246 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 307,548 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 13,939 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 356,728 shares. 93,423 were accumulated by Voya Inv Mgmt Lc. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 80,689 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schafer Cullen Cap Management holds 107,269 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 1.10M were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 241,522 shares. Enterprise Financial Svcs Corporation owns 28 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Fin Ser Grp Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 175,211 shares. Pennsylvania-based Twin Management has invested 0.1% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.60 million for 9.20 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. BorgWarner has $5000 highest and $4100 lowest target. $44.25’s average target is 39.77% above currents $31.66 stock price. BorgWarner had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 28 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.