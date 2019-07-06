Changyou.com Limited (CYOU) Forms $9.28 Double Top; Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) Had 6 Bulls

Among 8 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand had 14 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. Goldman Sachs maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13500 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, January 11 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, May 6. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Tuesday, July 2 to “Hold”. See Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) latest ratings:

02/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $140.0000 Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $112.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $113.0000 New Target: $122.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $135.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $135.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $112 New Target: $130 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $105 New Target: $130 Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $111 New Target: $115 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $124.81. About 885,481 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold Ingersoll-Rand Plc shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Limited Partnership invested in 0.5% or 22,926 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Department holds 6,625 shares. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 2,809 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 5,662 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co stated it has 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thomas White Intl Ltd stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Citigroup accumulated 167,617 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc has invested 1.04% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 1,430 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.14% or 34,394 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 6,764 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma holds 0.35% or 7.60 million shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Twin Management has invested 0.82% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Ingersoll-Rand’s (NYSE:IR) Share Price Gain of 95% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How To Play The Global Summer Heat Wave – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cars.com, Comerica, Cummins, Enbridge, Lyft, Micron, Roku, Stryker, Uber, Visa, Western Digital and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ingersoll Rand Reports Results of Voting from 2019 Annual General Meeting – Business Wire” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company has market cap of $30.15 billion. It operates through Climate and Industrial divisions. It has a 21.87 P/E ratio. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.