Changyou.com Limited (CYOU) Forms $7.78 Double Top; Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares N (GNK) SI Increased By 0.22%

Changyou.com Limited (CYOU) formed double top with $8.40 target or 8.00% above today’s $7.78 share price. Changyou.com Limited (CYOU) has $414.29 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.78. About 67,310 shares traded. Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) has risen 2.76% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CYOU News: 05/04/2018 – Sohu.com’s Majority-Owned Subsidiary Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS; 05/04/2018 Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS; 05/04/2018 – Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of $9.40 Per ADS; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD-QTRLY ONLINE GAME REVENUE WAS US$105 MLN, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 24% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND A DECREASE OF 4% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Changyou.com 1Q Rev $137.2M; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.30; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O -QTRLY FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.25

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares N (NYSE:GNK) had an increase of 0.22% in short interest. GNK’s SI was 1.09 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.22% from 1.08 million shares previously. With 168,500 avg volume, 6 days are for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares N (NYSE:GNK)’s short sellers to cover GNK’s short positions. The SI to Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares N’s float is 7.08%. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.87. About 40,939 shares traded. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has declined 51.90% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GNK News: 02/04/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING LTD GNK.N – ANNOUNCED TODAY ESTABLISHMENT OF A EUROPEAN SUBSIDIARY IN COPENHAGEN, DENMARK; 29/03/2018 – SVP: Intends to Designate Daniel Han to Replace Brantl on Genco’s Board; 08/05/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.61; 29/03/2018 – STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 26, JOHN BRANTL, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF SVP, INTENDS TO RESIGN FROM GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING’S BOARD – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING LTD – ON MAY 8, 2018, COMPANY ENTERED INTO A COMMITMENT LETTER FOR A FIVE-YEAR $460 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.61, EST. EPS 1C; 08/05/2018 – Genco Shipping & Trading 1Q Rev $76.9M; 08/05/2018 – Genco Shipping & Trading 1Q Loss/Shr $1.61; 08/05/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING – PROCEEDS FROM NEW CREDIT FACILITY TO BE USED TO REFINANCE ALL EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES INTO 1 FACILITY, PAY DOWN DEBT ON OLDEST 7 VESSELS; 08/05/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING LTD – AVERAGE DAILY TIME CHARTER EQUIVALENT, OR TCE, RATES OBTAINED BY COMPANY’S FLEET WAS $10,463 PER DAY FOR QTR

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company has market cap of $411.15 million. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It has a 26.89 P/E ratio. The firm charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Among 4 analysts covering Genco Shipping (NYSE:GNK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Genco Shipping had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Noble Financial with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, March 6. Maxim Group maintained Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $20 target.

Analysts await Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) to report earnings on August, 5 before the open. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CYOU’s profit will be $20.24M for 5.12 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Changyou.com Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.93% negative EPS growth.