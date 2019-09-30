Changyou.com Limited (CYOU) EPS Estimated At $0.46; Shorts at Universal Display (OLED) Lowered By 30.39%

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) had a decrease of 30.39% in short interest. OLED’s SI was 2.51 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 30.39% from 3.60M shares previously. With 715,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)’s short sellers to cover OLED’s short positions. The SI to Universal Display Corporation’s float is 5.93%. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $167.9. About 884,269 shares traded or 28.83% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display

Analysts expect Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) to report $0.46 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.57 EPS change or 55.34% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. CYOU’s profit would be $24.50 million giving it 5.16 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Changyou.com Limited’s analysts see 53.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 116,497 shares traded. Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) has risen 25.23% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CYOU News: 05/04/2018 – Sohu.com’s Majority-Owned Subsidiary Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O -QTRLY FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.25; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.30; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Changyou.com 1Q Rev $137.2M; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD-QTRLY ONLINE GAME REVENUE WAS US$105 MLN, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 24% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND A DECREASE OF 4% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER; 05/04/2018 – Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of $9.40 Per ADS; 05/04/2018 Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. The company has market cap of $7.91 billion. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide. It has a 67.98 P/E ratio. The firm licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display and lighting manufacturers, and others.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Display Corporation – Common Stock (NASDAQ:OLED), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Universal Display Corporation – Common Stock has $22300 highest and $18000 lowest target. $207.50’s average target is 23.59% above currents $167.9 stock price. Universal Display Corporation – Common Stock had 9 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 6. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, August 2.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People??s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $505.88 million. The firm operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others divisions. It has a 4.29 P/E ratio. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.