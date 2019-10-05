Changyou.com Limited (CYOU) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Multimedia & Graphics Software company, Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of Changyou.com Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.29% of all Multimedia & Graphics Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.8% of Changyou.com Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.63% of all Multimedia & Graphics Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Changyou.com Limited and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Changyou.com Limited 213,178,294.57% 16.10% 7.50% Industry Average 31.12% 23.46% 12.40%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Changyou.com Limited and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Changyou.com Limited 16.50M 8 3.15 Industry Average 259.74M 834.70M 24.44

Changyou.com Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Changyou.com Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Changyou.com Limited 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.67 5.00 2.57

Changyou.com Limited currently has an average target price of $6.9, suggesting a potential downside of -27.75%. The rivals have a potential upside of 114.07%. Based on the data shown earlier, Changyou.com Limited is looking more favorable than its rivals, analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Changyou.com Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Changyou.com Limited -10.03% -16.51% -19.04% -19.16% 25.23% -11.56% Industry Average 2.29% 4.83% 17.61% 51.80% 66.39% 71.52%

For the past year Changyou.com Limited has -11.56% weaker performance while Changyou.com Limited’s peers have 71.52% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Changyou.com Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Changyou.com Limited’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.32 and has 4.27 Quick Ratio. Changyou.com Limited’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Changyou.com Limited.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.73 shows that Changyou.com Limited is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Changyou.com Limited’s peers’ beta is 0.96 which is 3.82% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Changyou.com Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Changyou.com Limited’s rivals beat Changyou.com Limited on 7 of the 6 factors.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices. The company also operates 17173.com Website, an information portal that provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other information services on online games to game players; and offers various software applications for PCs and mobile devices, as well as purchases pre-film cinema advertising slots to advertisers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 4.1 million total average monthly active accounts; and 1.4 million total active paying accounts. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.