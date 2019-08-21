Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG)’s Financial Results Comparing With MTBC Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) and MTBC Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Healthcare Information Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Change Healthcare Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.44 0.00 MTBC Inc. 5 0.97 N/A -0.70 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Change Healthcare Inc. and MTBC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Change Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MTBC Inc. 0.00% -24.3% -19.2%

Liquidity

Change Healthcare Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, MTBC Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. MTBC Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Change Healthcare Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Change Healthcare Inc. and MTBC Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Change Healthcare Inc. 0 0 11 3.00 MTBC Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 23.89% for Change Healthcare Inc. with average target price of $18.77. On the other hand, MTBC Inc.’s potential upside is 45.47% and its average target price is $6.75. The data provided earlier shows that MTBC Inc. appears more favorable than Change Healthcare Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.6% of Change Healthcare Inc. shares and 8.2% of MTBC Inc. shares. 0.4% are Change Healthcare Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 48.6% of MTBC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Change Healthcare Inc. -2.04% -3.26% 0% 0% 0% -7.13% MTBC Inc. 1.5% -5% -6.68% 16.14% 0.64% 25%

For the past year Change Healthcare Inc. has -7.13% weaker performance while MTBC Inc. has 25% stronger performance.