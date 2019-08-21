Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG)’s Financial Results Comparing With MTBC Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) and MTBC Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Healthcare Information Services industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Change Healthcare Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
|MTBC Inc.
|5
|0.97
|N/A
|-0.70
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Change Healthcare Inc. and MTBC Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Change Healthcare Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MTBC Inc.
|0.00%
|-24.3%
|-19.2%
Liquidity
Change Healthcare Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, MTBC Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. MTBC Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Change Healthcare Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Change Healthcare Inc. and MTBC Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Change Healthcare Inc.
|0
|0
|11
|3.00
|MTBC Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The upside potential is 23.89% for Change Healthcare Inc. with average target price of $18.77. On the other hand, MTBC Inc.’s potential upside is 45.47% and its average target price is $6.75. The data provided earlier shows that MTBC Inc. appears more favorable than Change Healthcare Inc., based on analyst belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 60.6% of Change Healthcare Inc. shares and 8.2% of MTBC Inc. shares. 0.4% are Change Healthcare Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 48.6% of MTBC Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Change Healthcare Inc.
|-2.04%
|-3.26%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-7.13%
|MTBC Inc.
|1.5%
|-5%
|-6.68%
|16.14%
|0.64%
|25%
For the past year Change Healthcare Inc. has -7.13% weaker performance while MTBC Inc. has 25% stronger performance.
