Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) and Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Comparison side by side

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) and Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC), both competing one another are Healthcare Information Services companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Change Healthcare Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.44 0.00 Teladoc Health Inc. 62 8.23 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Change Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Teladoc Health Inc. 0.00% -11.1% -7.1%

Liquidity

Change Healthcare Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Teladoc Health Inc. which has a 7.5 Current Ratio and a 7.5 Quick Ratio. Teladoc Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Change Healthcare Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Change Healthcare Inc. and Teladoc Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Change Healthcare Inc. 0 0 11 3.00 Teladoc Health Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$18.77 is Change Healthcare Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 33.78%. Competitively the consensus target price of Teladoc Health Inc. is $79.5, which is potential 37.35% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Teladoc Health Inc. appears more favorable than Change Healthcare Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Change Healthcare Inc. and Teladoc Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.6% and 0% respectively. About 0.4% of Change Healthcare Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Teladoc Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Change Healthcare Inc. -2.04% -3.26% 0% 0% 0% -7.13% Teladoc Health Inc. -1.44% 0.8% 17.66% 9.94% 11.78% 37.66%

For the past year Change Healthcare Inc. had bearish trend while Teladoc Health Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Teladoc Health Inc. beats Change Healthcare Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Teladoc, Inc. operates a telehealth platform that provides on-demand healthcare services to its members in the United States. Its solution connects consumers with its physicians and behavioral health professionals that treat a range of conditions and cases, including acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection, and sinusitis; dermatological conditions; anxiety; and smoking cessation. The company offers its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone. It serves employers of Fortune 1000 companies, health plans, health systems, and other entities. Teladoc, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.