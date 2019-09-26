Change Healthcare (CHNG) Covered By Deutsche Bank with $15.0000 Target; Heritage-crystal Clean Has 1.08 Sentiment

Heritage-crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.30, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 42 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 39 sold and reduced equity positions in Heritage-crystal Clean Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 14.42 million shares, down from 14.44 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Heritage-crystal Clean Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 27 Increased: 31 New Position: 11.

Deutsche Bank issued a Buy rating on Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG). The firm initiated coverage on shares of CHNG in a analysts report issued on Thursday morning. Deutsche Bank’s PT gives upside of 20.48% from the company’s last price.

Among 11 analysts covering Change Healthcare Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:CHNG), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Change Healthcare Inc. – Common Stock has $2100 highest and $1700 lowest target. $18.77’s average target is 50.76% above currents $12.45 stock price. Change Healthcare Inc. – Common Stock had 13 analyst reports since July 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Change Healthcare Inc. to Present at Cantor Global Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Change Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: CHNG) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell in Celebration of Its IPO – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Change Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Rewrites the Rules of Charge Capture – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Change Healthcare up 8% after hours on FQ1 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What You Need to Know About Change Healthcare’s (CHNG) IPO – Forbes” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 61,931 shares traded. Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. It operates in three divisions: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Software and Analytics segment provides software and analytics solutions for financial performance, payment accuracy, clinical decision management, value payment, well-known provider and consumer engagement, and imaging and clinical workflow.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services to small and mid-sized clients in the manufacturing and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. The company has market cap of $605.94 million. It operates in two divisions, Environmental Services and Oil Business. It has a 45.86 P/E ratio. The Environmental Services segment offers parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck, antifreeze recycling, and field services.

Cove Street Capital Llc holds 3.48% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc for 1.02 million shares. Central Securities Corp owns 685,000 shares or 2.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cannell Capital Llc has 1.94% invested in the company for 259,647 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 1.38% in the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 2.55 million shares.

More notable recent Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Share Price Has Gained 86% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc’s (NASDAQ:HCCI) ROE Of 5.0%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Common Stock (HCCI) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.