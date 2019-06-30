Champlain Investment Partners Upped Sensient Technologies Corporat (SXT) Stake by $597,640; Wellington Shields & Company Raised Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stake

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Sensient Technologies Corporat (SXT) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 8,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.84 million, up from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Sensient Technologies Corporat for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $73.48. About 358,214 shares traded or 68.26% up from the average. Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) has risen 2.92% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SXT News: 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT SEES FY EPS $3.70 TO $3.80; 24/04/2018 – Sensient Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 11 Days; 14/03/2018 – SENSIENT TO OPERATE AS SENSIENT NATURAL COLORS PERU AFTER CLOSE; 25/04/2018 – Sensient Expects Higher Onion Costs to Continue Through the End of the 3Q; 06/04/2018 – Sensient Technologies: Gautam Grover, President of Flavors Group, Left Company to Pursue Other Opportunitie; 30/05/2018 – Sensient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT SEES FY EPS $3.70 TO $3.80, EST. $3.79; 25/04/2018 – Sensient 1Q Net $38.2M; 12/04/2018 – Sensient Announces Conference Call; 25/04/2018 – Sensient Sees 2018 EPS $3.70-EPS $3.80

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 17.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 16,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,115 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 93,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 15.05M shares traded or 9.45% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS TOLD PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT OTTAWA IS LOOKING AT LEGISLATIVE OPTIONS OVER PIPELINE CRISIS; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PORTION OF TRANS MOUNTAIN CONSTRUCTION COSTS CAN BE PASSED ON TO OIL COMPANIES IN FORM OF TOLLS; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA AG SAYS GOVT. WILL BE FILING REFERENCE CASE ON JURISDICTION REGARDING KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WITHIN 10 WORKING DAYS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA -BRITISH COLUMBIA “HAS CONTINUED TO THREATEN” UNSPECIFIED ADDITIONAL ACTIONS TO PREVENT TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SUCCESS; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS SEEKS KINDER MORGAN SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL NO. 7 ON THE 2018 PROXY BALLOT OF KINDER MORGAN INC; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 15/04/2018 – CBC Daybreak North: Breaking: John Horgan says after meeting with Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau, the disagreement over the; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN ARE ONGOING: TRUDEAU; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet premiers on pipeline strife; 18/04/2018 – KMI: DEPENDING ON CAPEX, MORE BUYBACKS OR DEBT PAYDOWN POSSIBLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Finance Advsr has invested 0.13% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac accumulated 772,803 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt holds 272,624 shares. Gulf International Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Utah Retirement holds 367,739 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt owns 352,789 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Jrm Inv Counsel Llc accumulated 221,076 shares. Fiduciary Finance Svcs Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 55,772 shares. Bb&T invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Truepoint reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.08% or 13.54M shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 71,887 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.16% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 85,113 shares. Financial Mgmt Pro holds 0% or 149 shares. D E Shaw & Co owns 0.17% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 6.64 million shares.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,733 shares to 47,831 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 12,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,670 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC).

