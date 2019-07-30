Champlain Investment Partners Upped Its German American Bancorp (GABC) Position by $830,125; As American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Stock Price Rose, Long Pond Capital LP Decreased Holding by $10.67 Million

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 485,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.28M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.56 million, down from 3.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 1.36 million shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 16.21% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 28,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.38 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in German American Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $807.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $30.29. About 23,711 shares traded. German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) has declined 16.93% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GABC News: 21/05/2018 – German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Announces Completion of 5 Branch Network Purchase; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP INC – TRANSACTION HAS AN AGGREGATE INDICATED VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $101.0 MLN; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP – AFTER DEAL COMPLETION, ANTICIPATED THAT A BOARD MEMBER OF FIRST SECURITY WILL BE JOINING BOARD OF GERMAN AMERICAN; 13/04/2018 – German American Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 German American Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN – MICHAEL BECKWITH, PRESIDENT & CEO OF FIRST SECURITY, WILL ASSUME NEWLY ESTABLISHED ROLE OF KENTUCKY DIVISIONAL PRESIDENT; 22/05/2018 – German American Bancorp, Inc. and First Security, Inc. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO GERMAN AMERICAN’S EPS DURING 12 MONTHS FOLLOWING COMPLETION; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP – FIRST SECURITY COMMON SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $12.00 PER FIRST SECURITY SHARE; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP INC – TRANSACTION HAS A VALUE OF $40.00 PER FIRST SECURITY COMMON SHARE

Since February 15, 2019, it had 44 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $624,349 activity. Ramsey Chris A bought $708 worth of stock or 24 shares. Another trade for 672 shares valued at $20,005 was made by KELLY JASON M on Monday, July 15. 69 shares were bought by SEGER THOMAS W, worth $2,129 on Friday, February 15. Shares for $20,005 were bought by ERNST CHRISTINA M on Monday, July 15. Another trade for 71 shares valued at $2,107 was bought by Snowden Raymond Ward. $20,005 worth of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) shares were bought by Bawel Zachary W.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold GABC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 9.27 million shares or 8.63% more from 8.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 33,623 shares. Comml Bank Of America De has 0% invested in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC). United Fincl Advisers Limited Company owns 7,216 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 126,261 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 70,134 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,057 shares. Morgan Dempsey Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.37% in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC). Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC). 14,500 are held by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0.02% or 551,633 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Llc holds 0% or 293,826 shares. Opus Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) or 29,983 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 60,560 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust has 22,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) by 65,015 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $115.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc. Class A (NYSE:DATA) by 82,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,455 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 405,962 shares to 2.33M shares, valued at $114.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 146,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H).