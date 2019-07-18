Champlain Investment Partners Stake in Splunk (SPLK) Cut as Share Price Rose; Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Lowered Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $305,500 as Share Value Rose

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15M, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $275.28. About 2.26M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 202,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.14M, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $138.56. About 1.14 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors & Cabot, Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,508 shares. Williams Jones & Lc reported 3,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alps Advsr holds 0% or 4,258 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank invested in 0.11% or 16,445 shares. 36,152 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 648 were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 58 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Services Incorporated owns 219 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Service invested in 162 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership, Wisconsin-based fund reported 179,214 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Lc owns 13,100 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank reported 489,500 shares. Commerce Bank owns 2,828 shares. 26,542 were reported by Nicholas Invest Prtnrs L P. Marketfield Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,856 shares for 1% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) by 26,640 shares to 594,625 shares, valued at $65.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avanos Medical Inc. by 304,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corporation Of Amer (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com owns 21,109 shares. International Value Advisers Ltd Llc reported 782,675 shares stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability owns 6,159 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Avenir reported 0.57% stake. Vestor Cap Limited Com has 2.22% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 51,484 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life has 0.65% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 18,378 shares. The California-based Grand Jean Cap has invested 0.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Nottingham Advisors accumulated 28,125 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Chevy Chase holds 0.83% or 792,316 shares. Maryland-based Heritage Investors has invested 2.46% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Prudential stated it has 856,437 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Maryland Cap Mgmt invested 4.59% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). National Pension Serv owns 0.83% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 914,366 shares. Main Street Llc holds 38,961 shares or 2.92% of its portfolio.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 11,800 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bk. Of Amer. Conv. Pfd. by 250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co..