Champlain Investment Partners Stake in H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Has Trimmed by $9.92 Million; Clearbridge Investments Lifted Stake in Costar Group (CSGP) as Market Value Rose

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 1,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,645 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.63 million, up from 34,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $585. About 97,887 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 206,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.22M, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in H.B. Fuller Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.07. About 273,139 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 12.66% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.10 TO $3.40; 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL); 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – STILL EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $90 MLN IN CAPITAL ITEMS IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Rev $713.1M; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 14/03/2018 HB Fuller Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl reported 286,082 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has invested 0.21% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.02% stake. 2.08 million are held by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Lc. Ghp Investment Advsr holds 0.19% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) or 30,636 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 140,235 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.07% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 229,931 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 495,747 shares stake. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0.01% or 97,036 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 32,636 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Llc has invested 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Blackrock reported 0.02% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.05% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL).

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avanos Medical Inc. by 304,015 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $102.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argo Group International Holdi (NASDAQ:AGII) by 27,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7,497 shares to 297,018 shares, valued at $150.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 227,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,578 shares, and cut its stake in Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM).