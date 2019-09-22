Champlain Investment Partners Raised James River Group Holdings LTD (JRVR) Stake; Air T (AIRT)’s Sentiment Is 6.5

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) stake by 1.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Champlain Investment Partners Llc acquired 13,000 shares as James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR)’s stock rose 12.83%. The Champlain Investment Partners Llc holds 965,240 shares with $45.27M value, up from 952,240 last quarter. James River Group Holdings Ltd now has $1.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.95. About 124,981 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 16.72% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c; 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37; 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering

Air T Inc (AIRT) investors sentiment increased to 6.5 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 6.00, from 0.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 13 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 2 sold and reduced stock positions in Air T Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 1.10 million shares, up from 377,959 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Air T Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 0 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased Argo Group International Holdi (NASDAQ:AGII) stake by 180,460 shares to 1.40M valued at $103.67 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Okta Inc. Class A stake by 497,845 shares and now owns 991,285 shares. Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold JRVR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 28.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 28.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Geode Cap Lc accumulated 399,813 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 7,049 shares. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, a Louisiana-based fund reported 11,200 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) or 884 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Raymond James Associate reported 0.02% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested in 1.82M shares or 0% of the stock. Champlain Invest Prtn Ltd Company has invested 0.38% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). First Personal Service has invested 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0% or 256 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Los Angeles And Equity Inc owns 5,160 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd accumulated 555,200 shares.

Air T, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $44.73 million. The companyÂ’s Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. It has a 143.3 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2017, this segment had 80 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

