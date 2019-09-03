Champlain Investment Partners Position in Nuvasive (NUVA) Has Lowered as Share Value Rose; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in Weibo (WB) by $2.08 Million

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc. (NUVA) by 10.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 264,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.90% . The institutional investor held 2.28M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.21M, down from 2.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Nuvasive Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $63.52. About 483,010 shares traded or 20.92% up from the average. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 02/04/2018 – NuVasive Portfolio Now Includes ALIF Retractor Platform For Lateral And Supine Approaches; 08/05/2018 – NuVasive Unveils Newest Additions To Early Onset Scoliosis Portfolio At POSNA Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – nuvasive, incorporated | nuvasive® vuepoint® ii oct system | K180198 | 03/15/2018 |; 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE™ System Used In First Patient For Stature Lengthening By International Limb Lengthening Expert; 05/04/2018 – NuVasive Sponsors ISASS 2018, Hosts Workshops And Presentations; 16/05/2018 – NuVasive Sponsors SOLAS 2018, Hosts Workshop On Latest Lateral Innovations; 26/03/2018 – At NuVasive $NUVA, Newly appointed CFO Rajesh Asarpota now takes over chief accounting officer position from what looks like to be recently terminated Jereme Sylvain (held position for less than 2 years); 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management Buys New 2.3% Position in NuVasive; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Loss/Shr 53c

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 68.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 34,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 15,955 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, down from 50,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.37. About 1.25M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 1.88 million shares. Mariner Ltd invested in 3,768 shares or 0% of the stock. The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). 10,524 are owned by Segantii. Raymond James And Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 10,632 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Gru One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings owns 167,656 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 5,901 shares. 67 were reported by First Personal Fin. Oaktree Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.62% or 528,618 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 298,190 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Symmetry Peak Mngmt Limited owns 1,500 shares. 48,184 were accumulated by Hightower Lc. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.04% or 9,000 shares.

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WB’s profit will be $150.76 million for 15.21 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.89 million shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $773.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 273,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC).

Analysts await NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. NUVA’s profit will be $28.22M for 29.41 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by NuVasive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 219,990 shares to 819,465 shares, valued at $58.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 114,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 957,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART).