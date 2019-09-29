Champlain Investment Partners Position in Innospec (IOSP) Has Decreased as Shares Rose; At&T (T) Stake Boosted by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc. (IOSP) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 149,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 778,035 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.99 million, down from 927,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Innospec Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $89.26. About 75,307 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 1567.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 227,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 241,773 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.10M, up from 14,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 24.23M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Spends $6.1B on FirstNet Capital Expenditures in First Quarter; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen’s Firm ‘To Provide Insights’ Into New Administration; 30/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) & Lead Plaint; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – FITCH MAINTAINS AT&T’S LONG-TERM IDR ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE; 21/03/2018 – Antitrust Case Against Merger of AT&T and Time Warner Feels Stuck in the Past; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up to Connect Customers to the Cloud

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pure Storage Inc. Class A by 2.63 million shares to 12.48 million shares, valued at $190.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) by 253,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackline Inc..

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $274.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,610 shares to 11,074 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.