Champlain Investment Partners Lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inco (RBA) Position by $36.99 Million as Shares Rose; Kcm Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) by $312,633

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inco (RBA) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 1.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 5.65 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.94M, down from 6.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.97. About 26,277 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 06/04/2018 – RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INC RBA.N : RBC STARTS WITH SECTOR PERFORM; TARGET PRICE $33; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q REV. $260.2M, EST. $154.3M; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 17C; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q Rev $260.2M; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank: Global Markets Chief Garth Ritchie Is Made Sole Head of Investment Bank; 22/03/2018 – Rugby-Ritchie appointed Premiership Rugby non-exec chairman; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS €35+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN MOERDIJK, NLD AUCTION; 05/04/2018 – Ritchie Serves on Management Board, Oversees Global Markets; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros Sells Over $41M of Equipment in Netherlands Auction; 07/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Publishes Monthly Auction Metrics

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 11,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 291,582 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, down from 303,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $30.84. About 17.72M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S MEYER: U.S. CONSUMER WILL BOUNCE BACK IN 2Q; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS CORPORATE EXECUTIVES ‘OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE ECONOMY,’ BODES WELL FOR LOAN GROWTH; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 05/03/2018 – PBF Energy to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America cyber tech chief says; 10/05/2018 – CNBC TRANSCRIPT: CNBC’S KAYLA TAUSCHE SPEAKS WITH BANK OF AMERICA COO AND CTO CATHERINE BESSANT TODAY AT CNBC’S CAPITAL EXCHANGE EVENT; 10/05/2018 – Madison Dearborn Adds BofA Banker as Buyout Firms Push Financing; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Kroger to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 11.17 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castine Limited Liability holds 3.01% or 351,597 shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invs invested 0.81% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Endeavour Advsrs Inc invested 0.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.82% or 151,236 shares. First Foundation Advsr reported 39,211 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pentwater Cap Management Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 75,000 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc accumulated 40,718 shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Davenport Comm Lc holds 1.72M shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. 26,626 are owned by Diversified Trust. Mount Vernon Associates Md holds 3.57% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 84,871 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 6.70M shares. Cambridge Trust holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 542,900 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Lp stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kames Cap Public Limited accumulated 0.04% or 56,846 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Host Of Earnings Loom With Beyond Meat, Apple Among Highlights Ahead Of Fed, Payrolls – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TD Bank (TSX:TD) vs Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): Which Is the Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Bank of America Finds Its Moral Compass to the Detriment of BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,825 shares to 29,311 shares, valued at $8.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 18,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simply Good Foods Co by 121,530 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $53.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgp Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 152,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 925,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Conmed Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD).

More notable recent Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now (And Only 2 Are Pot Stocks) – Investorplace.com” on November 01, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Australia: Inflation’s Been Mellow, RBA Rate Cut Eyed – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Australia: RBA Minutes And Rate Cut Considerations – Details Inside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. RBA’s profit will be $46.79M for 20.91 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 152.94% EPS growth.