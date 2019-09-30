Champlain Investment Partners Lowered Ansys (ANSS) Position by $19.42 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Heitman Real Estate Securities Increased Ventas (VTR) Holding

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 897.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 1.44M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.71 million, up from 144,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $73.65. About 1.17M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc. (ANSS) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 95,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 313,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.23 million, down from 408,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $217.09. About 518,176 shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $84.10M for 54.27 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ANSYS Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ANSYS, Inc. Common Stock (ANSS) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ANSYS To Host Investor Day On September 12, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS to Participate at KeyBanc Capital Technology Forum – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 49,744 were reported by Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 475,457 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,825 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks has 0.02% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 18,546 shares. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management LP has invested 0.37% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Blackrock accumulated 6.97 million shares. Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,416 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup Inc invested in 64,618 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 8,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has 0.06% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 18,746 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 30,794 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Brown Cap Management Ltd Company has 3.52% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1.81 million shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Co holds 0% or 150 shares. Ameriprise has 0.06% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 642,880 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11,700 shares to 354,005 shares, valued at $97.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 43,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Avanos Medical Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community Services Gru Ltd Liability Company, a Vermont-based fund reported 123,007 shares. 3,192 were accumulated by Jaffetilchin Prtn Ltd Liability Company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 40,721 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh owns 15,400 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc owns 4.60 million shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 4.59 million shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 271,018 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc owns 13,260 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth accumulated 440 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Missouri-based Duncker Streett And Inc has invested 0.18% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Df Dent & Co invested 0.03% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 2,948 are held by Btr Capital Mgmt. 3,000 were reported by M&R Cap Management. 7.03M are owned by Invesco Ltd.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 5,626 shares to 630,179 shares, valued at $128.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 512,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ventas: You Just Made 35%, Sell And Wait – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ventas: Danger Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas: Secure 5% Dividend Yield For This Blue Chip REIT – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ventas (VTR) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas: SHOP Till You Drop, Canadian Edition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.