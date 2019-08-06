Champlain Investment Partners Lifted Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Position; Teucrium Commodity Trust (TAGS) Sentiment Is 1.43

Teucrium Commodity Trust (TAGS) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.98, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 10 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 7 sold and reduced equity positions in Teucrium Commodity Trust. The investment managers in our database reported: 361,863 shares, up from 357,935 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Teucrium Commodity Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 6.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) stake by 3.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Champlain Investment Partners Llc acquired 38,835 shares as Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)’s stock rose 8.46%. The Champlain Investment Partners Llc holds 1.17M shares with $155.97M value, up from 1.13 million last quarter. Verisk Analytics Inc now has $24.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $152.34. About 644,010 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM

The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.92. About 70 shares traded. Teucrium Agricultural Fund (TAGS) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 102,623 shares. Stephens Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 378,868 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv holds 16,448 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank accumulated 9,507 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Co invested in 5,486 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc reported 0.28% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.08% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 110,285 shares. Arete Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1,418 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Fund holds 0.09% or 3,251 shares in its portfolio. Old Natl Bancorporation In invested 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 6.51 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 2,563 were accumulated by Greenleaf. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru holds 744,427 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased Penumbra Inc. stake by 117,835 shares to 189,795 valued at $27.90 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) stake by 206,720 shares and now owns 1.61 million shares. Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Verisk Analytics had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $135 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. UBS maintained the shares of VRSK in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) rating on Thursday, February 21. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $120 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, July 31.