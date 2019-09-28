Champlain Investment Partners Lifted Its John Wiley & Sons Class (JW.A) Stake; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holder Suntrust Banks Has Lifted Holding by $2.27 Million as Market Value Rose

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons Inc. Class (JW.A) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 128,045 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4.04 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $185.46 million, up from 3.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in John Wiley & Sons Inc. Class for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 217,630 shares traded. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has declined 26.66% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JW.A News: 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Rev $455.7M; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK REAFFIRMED; 22/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.B); 19/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.A); 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q EPS $1.19; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Adj EPS 87c; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.87; 10/04/2018 – John Wiley Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Net $68.8M; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons Backs Sees FY18 Adj EPS Low-Single Digit % Decline, Rev About Even With FY1

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 49.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 10,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 30,498 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90 million, up from 20,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $221.06. About 468,350 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blb&B Llc stated it has 4,140 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.43% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Tcw invested in 0.1% or 42,410 shares. Moors And Cabot reported 0.09% stake. Old National Bank In, Indiana-based fund reported 34,319 shares. Walter Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv stated it has 2,315 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 359,308 shares. Montag A And Assoc has 0.09% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 5,630 were reported by Nomura Holdg. Fenimore Asset Mgmt has invested 3.16% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Pennsylvania Tru reported 80,564 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. 3,009 are owned by Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 11,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough Co Inc has invested 0.19% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 10 reported 0.41% stake.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $19.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 9,119 shares to 9,523 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,864 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argo Group International Holdi (NASDAQ:AGII) by 180,460 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $103.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 216,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 956,205 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

