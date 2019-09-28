Champlain Investment Partners Lifted Integra Lifesciences Holdings (IART) Holding; Amc Entertainment Holdings Class A (AMC) Shorts Down By 1.09%

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased Integra Lifesciences Holdings (IART) stake by 5.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Champlain Investment Partners Llc acquired 286,410 shares as Integra Lifesciences Holdings (IART)’s stock rose 24.59%. The Champlain Investment Partners Llc holds 5.76M shares with $321.71M value, up from 5.47M last quarter. Integra Lifesciences Holdings now has $5.08B valuation. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $59.33. About 313,603 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 20/03/2018 Integra LifeSciences Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Mar. 27; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q EPS 14c; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE BY $0.08 TO A NEW RANGE OF $0.69 TO $0.77; 17/04/2018 – Integra Connect Launches Advanced Analytics Suite to Help Oncology Practices Improve Cost-Efficiency and Quality of Value-Based; 03/05/2018 – INTEGRA ENGINEERING INDIA LTD INEI.BO – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 127.2 MLN RUPEES VS 125 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 11/04/2018 – PRELIOS SPA PCRE.Ml – PRELIOS INTEGRA FINALIZES ACCORD WITH INSURANCE GROUP AMISSIMA FOR MANAGEMENT OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 09/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk

Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc Class A (NYSE:AMC) had a decrease of 1.09% in short interest. AMC’s SI was 11.82M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.09% from 11.95 million shares previously. With 2.10 million avg volume, 6 days are for Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc Class A (NYSE:AMC)’s short sellers to cover AMC’s short positions. The SI to Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc Class A’s float is 23.35%. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 943,312 shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 04/04/2018 – AMC, Fund Plan 50-100 Cinemas in About 25 Saudi Cities by 2030; 30/04/2018 – Tony Award®-Winning Broadway Musical ‘Bandstand’ Will Dazzle Cinema Audiences Across the Country for a Two-Night Event This Su; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s Development & Investment Entertainment Company Signs Agreement with AMC; 04/04/2018 – AMC CINEMAS WINS FIRST LICENSE FOR THEATERS IN SAUDI ARABIA; 19/04/2018 – China Orient AMC plans $16 bln investment in soured debt in 2018; 05/04/2018 – AMC to open first Saudi cinema for 35 years; 30/04/2018 – Foster Child’s Incredible True Story Offers Inspiration and Hope in ‘A Chance in the World,’ Coming to U.S. Cinemas May 30 Only; 18/04/2018 – McChord AF Base: AMC civic leaders STEAM into MacDill; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 PROFIT AT INR7.22B VS INR5.5B Y/Y; 09/03/2018 – McChord AF Base: AMC, AFGSC chief scientists discuss innovation

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned, operated, or had interests in 660 theatres with 8,293 screens in the United States; and 246 theatres and 2,265 screens in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Portugal, and Ireland.

More notable recent AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AMC ENTERTAINMENT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. – AMC – Business Wire” on September 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “MoviePass Is Dead. Here’s Who’s Left. – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties — AMC – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMC Entertainment Corrects Inaccurate Statement by National CineMedia – Business Wire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AMC Entertainment Holdings has $20 highest and $1300 lowest target. $15.67’s average target is 45.36% above currents $10.78 stock price. AMC Entertainment Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 8 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 45.91 million shares or 1.18% less from 46.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 177,525 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp Incorporated reported 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) reported 16,493 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 0.2% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Moreover, Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 89,300 shares. Next Fin Gru holds 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) or 985 shares. North Star Invest Management Corporation has invested 0.2% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc owns 35,710 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) or 122,255 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The accumulated 34,771 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% or 84,337 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust holds 648,014 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blair William & Il has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold IART shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 68.86 million shares or 0.56% less from 69.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 48,149 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). 2.52M are owned by Fmr Limited Liability Com. Ameritas Invest Prns holds 20,862 shares. Capital Ww Investors reported 0.01% stake. Fuller & Thaler Asset Incorporated has 111,653 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 31 were reported by Plante Moran Finance Ltd Llc. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 18,701 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 135,700 shares stake. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 8,129 shares. 44,567 were accumulated by Natixis. Counselors Inc invested 0.01% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART).