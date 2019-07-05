Champlain Investment Partners Increases Stake in Msa Safety (MSA); Scott & Selber Has Upped Holding in Sysco (SYY)

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $71.83. About 673,028 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Msa Safety Inc. (MSA) by 16.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 116,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 841,055 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.97M, up from 724,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Msa Safety Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $103.34. About 14,465 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 16.59% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy lnstitutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 02/05/2018 – MSA Supports OSHA’s 2018 National Safety Stand-Down by Offering Free On-Site Safety Seminars; 13/03/2018 QSFP-DD MSA to release QSFP-DD Thermal White Paper During OFC 2018; 02/05/2018 – FTC: Global Concepts Ltd. Deceptively Advertised MSA 30X Amplifier Device to Consumers Nationwide; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy Institutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Dispensaries; 15/05/2018 – MSA Security Names Michael O’Neil Chairman and Appoints Glen Kucera CEO; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Report: US Cig & Tobacco Volume Declines’ Impact On MSA; 22/03/2018 – MSA Security® Awarded US Patent For Advanced Alarm Resolution; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Adj EPS $1.01

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold MSA shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 27.58 million shares or 3.13% less from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 519,975 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 0.01% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) or 1,974 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0.02% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Glenmede Tru Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,473 shares. Prudential Fin accumulated 0% or 23,853 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corp has 12,938 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Republic Investment Management has 8,221 shares. Rodgers Brothers invested 0.92% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). 2,500 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0% stake. Brinker Capital owns 2,758 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt accumulated 91,139 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Zacks stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Hsbc Public Lc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,937 shares.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 545,565 shares to 403,955 shares, valued at $73.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc. Class A by 1.38 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Company Incorpora (NYSE:MKC).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $5.28 million activity. 22,321 shares were sold by CHARLTON ROBERT S, worth $1.47M on Monday, February 4.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7,606 shares to 9,046 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.