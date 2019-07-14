Champlain Investment Partners Increased Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holding By $4.75 Million; Argent Capital Management Lowered By $373,968 Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased Pfizer Inc. (PFE) stake by 1.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 8,904 shares as Pfizer Inc. (PFE)’s stock declined 1.32%. The Argent Capital Management Llc holds 624,161 shares with $26.51M value, down from 633,065 last quarter. Pfizer Inc. now has $235.74B valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.86 million shares traded or 37.02% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – FDA OKS FIRST EPOETIN ALFA BIOSIMILAR FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 03/04/2018 – Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE – an inside look; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare disease drug succeeds in late-stage study; 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER – IN TRIAL, MOST COMMON ADVERSE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED IN AT LEAST 5 PERCENT OF PATIENTS WERE NAUSEA, HEADACHE, VOMITING, OTHERS; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-GSK did not put in final bid for Pfizer consumer unit; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – RESULTS SHOWED ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT WITH LYRICA 14 MG/KG/DAY RESULTED IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VS PLACEBO; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) stake by 3.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Champlain Investment Partners Llc acquired 27,115 shares as Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Champlain Investment Partners Llc holds 752,680 shares with $132.07M value, up from 725,565 last quarter. Rockwell Automation Inc. now has $18.98B valuation. The stock increased 2.66% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $160.36. About 1.11M shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer Remains A Strong Hold In Our Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48/Share – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer’s About to Enter a Sales Slump — Here’s Why You Should Like the Stock Anyway – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pfizer had 12 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Argus Research given on Thursday, January 31. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, January 23. UBS initiated it with “Hold” rating and $45 target in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, April 1. On Thursday, January 31 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform”.

Argent Capital Management Llc increased Universal Logistics Holdings (NASDAQ:UACL) stake by 26,999 shares to 91,774 valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) stake by 150,215 shares and now owns 386,970 shares. Eaton Corporation Plc (NYSE:ETN) was raised too.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.59 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.18% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Brandes Partners Limited Partnership has invested 2.61% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 194,243 were accumulated by Tower Bridge Advisors. Nadler Fincl Gp accumulated 31,259 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Umb Bankshares N A Mo holds 514,793 shares. Edgemoor Advisors has 19,863 shares. Welch Limited Liability Co accumulated 59,106 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt holds 0.61% or 170,995 shares. Copeland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa accumulated 7,977 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 13,523 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 475,651 shares. 81,979 are held by Stanley. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Co reported 1.53% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Saturna Capital Corp holds 1.49% or 1.20 million shares in its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity. LANKLER DOUGLAS M had sold 43,800 shares worth $1.81M on Wednesday, January 30.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leading Companies In The Development Of The Internet Of Things – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Twin Disc appoints former Bemis Mfg. CEO Feiertag as president, COO – Milwaukee Business Journal” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Rockwell Automation Opens New Electric Vehicle Innovation Center in Silicon Valley – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cintas Corporation (CTAS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased John Bean Technologies Corpora (NYSE:JBT) stake by 3,790 shares to 997,920 valued at $91.70M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Navigators Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) stake by 7,520 shares and now owns 850,585 shares. Okta Inc. Class A was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Grimes & Company has invested 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Congress Asset Ma reported 52,273 shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 1,290 shares. Cornerstone has invested 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Charter holds 0.2% or 9,725 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America De has 0.04% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Tocqueville Asset Management LP has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.08% or 53,271 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.04% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 32,293 shares. Bessemer Group Inc owns 4,752 shares. Caprock Grp holds 0.1% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 3,044 shares. Markston Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 32,056 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited invested in 0.01% or 23,405 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rockwell Automation had 14 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, March 20. HSBC upgraded Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) rating on Friday, January 25. HSBC has “Buy” rating and $175 target.