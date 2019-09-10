Champlain Investment Partners Holds Stake in Wolverine World Wide (WWW); As Magna Intl (MGA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder 1832 Asset Management LP Cut Holding by $1.75 Million

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 17.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 36,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 169,566 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25M, down from 206,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $52.77. About 1.25 million shares traded or 33.95% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 14/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $57

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 61,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.74% . The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.76M, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Wolverine World Wide Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 584,119 shares traded. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 22.78% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 14/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q-End Inventory Down 18.5%; 19/03/2018 Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Asset Management Buys 1.2% Position in Orchid Island; 07/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE SAYS SIZE OF BOARD WAS REDUCED FROM ELEVEN TO TEN UPON RETIREMENT OF TIMOTHY O’DONOVAN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 Gross Margin Expansion of 50-90 Basis Points; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 37C; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Volume Surges Almost 18 Times Average; 07/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide: Size of Board Reduced to 10 Seats From 11

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $279,200 activity.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trimas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) by 185,005 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $32.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lydall Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 232,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc. Class A (NYSE:DATA).

More notable recent Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Capital Senior Living Names Brandon M. Ribar Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Ford’s debt rating gets downgraded to junk by Moody’s – MarketWatch” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “AT&T’s stock soars after activist investors outlines plan to boost shares by over 65% – MarketWatch” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Superior Energy Services Receives Notice From NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Standard – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold WWW shares while 85 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 79.97 million shares or 5.63% less from 84.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 54,425 were reported by Clearbridge Limited Company. Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Westfield Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). 31,411 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 70,011 shares. Johnson Grp Inc holds 1 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP has 54,599 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has invested 0.01% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0.03% or 39,838 shares. Community has invested 0.11% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 53 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co owns 76,624 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 340 were reported by Shelton.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 EPS, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $452.34 million for 8.85 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 61,015 shares to 3.84 million shares, valued at $159.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 22,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM).

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Magna International Inc. (MGA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Magna Announces 2019 Annual Meeting Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Magna Celebrates Opening of New Electronics Facility – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Why Magna (TSX:MG) Stock Rose 4% in August – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Is it Time to Buy This Award-Winning Automotive Supplier Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 12, 2019.