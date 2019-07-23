Champlain Investment Partners Holding in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inco (RBA) Decreased by $36.99 Million; As Altria Group (MO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Increased Position

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inco (RBA) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.65M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.94M, down from 6.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 293,683 shares traded or 1.16% up from the average. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has declined 0.15% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.58% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAID TO CONSIDER RITCHIE AS INVESTMENT BANK HEAD; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q Rev $260.2M; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS US$44+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN FORT WORTH, TX AUCTION; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros Sells Over $41M of Equipment in Netherlands Auction; 07/03/2018 – REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC – BOARD ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT JOAN RITCHIE HAS BEEN APPOINTED CFO; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS €35+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN MOERDIJK, NLD AUCTION; 07/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Publishes Monthly Auction Metrics; 30/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros.’ Nashville auction features late-model equipment from close to 100 owners; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 17C

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 6,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,221 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, up from 87,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 3.70 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix Inc. Class A by 1.11M shares to 3.52 million shares, valued at $132.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hostess Brands Inc. Class A by 434,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Company C (NYSE:TAP).

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. RBA’s profit will be $46.93 million for 20.67 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 152.94% EPS growth.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 1,886 shares to 46,416 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 4,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,226 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

