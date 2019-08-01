Champlain Investment Partners Holding in Masimo (MASI) Cut by $404,340 as Share Price Rose; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder Northstar Group Has Trimmed Stake

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 7,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 25,385 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 32,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 2.08M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Masimo Corporation (MASI) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 2,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 795,720 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.03M, down from 798,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $156.59. About 252,730 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO SEES FY EPS $2.88, EST. $2.81

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40 million worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Wednesday, February 13.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 230 shares to 2,717 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 11,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

