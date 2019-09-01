Champlain Investment Partners Has Upped Stake in Innospec (IOSP) as Stock Price Rose; Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Position Raised by Westwood Global Investments Llc

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Innospec Inc. (IOSP) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 18,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 927,470 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.31 million, up from 908,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Innospec Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $83.18. About 58,008 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco (ITUB) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 1.86M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 41.67 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367.09M, up from 39.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.37 billion market cap company. It closed at $8.24 lastly. It is up 12.71% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 10/04/2018 – ITAU CEO: RESERVE REQUIREMENT CUT HAS LOW IMPACT ON LIQUIDITY; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE RAPPORTEUR PROPOSES CONDITIONS FOR ITAÚ-XP DEAL APPROVAL, NO ASSET SALES; 01/05/2018 – Itau Weathers Record-Low Interest Rates With More Consumer Loans; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itau Bba International Plc’s A3 Long-term Deposit And Issuer Ratings; Changes Outlook To Stable From Negative; 14/05/2018 – Itau BBA Adds Embraer, Exits Latam Airlines, Cuts Itau: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ITAU CEO: PACE OF DELINQUENCY REDUCTION IS LIKELY TO DECELERATE; 13/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities edge lower after Tillerson exit; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABL; 05/04/2018 – Itau Names Gustavo Tavares as Private Banking CEO in Switzerland; 12/04/2018 – RICARDO MARINO TO STEP DOWN AS ITAU LATIN AMERICA CEO

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend Sa Sponsored Adr by 249,305 shares to 720,105 shares, valued at $36.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) by 65,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.59M shares, and cut its stake in Nuvasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).